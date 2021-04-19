Benefit barbecue set for disabled Banquete vet

BANQUETE, Texas — Disabled veteran Roger Garcia lost his Banquete home to a fire, forcing his family to move in with relatives.

Response to our story more than tripled a GoFundMe fund me set up for his family.

Now, more help is on the way.

Viewer Anna Gonzalez is setting up a fundraiser for the Garcias.

It will be at noon on Saturday May 1 at the Ayers Events Center.

They'll be selling $11 barbecue plates with brisket, sausage and all the trimmings.

All proceeds will go to the Garcia family.

For tickets or more information, you can call Gonzalez at 361-779-1308.

