Beeville's law enforcement continue search for weapon at Moreno Junior High

UPDATE (2:41 p.m. Monday): Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning tells KRIS 6 News that Beeville Police Department officers and Beeville ISD officers currently are looking through students' bags in response to a report of a weapon on campus.

While the Moreno campus still is under lockdown, students now are being taken into a holding area where their bags are being searched. At about 2:30 p.m., Fanning said about 80 percent of the bags have been searched.

Fanning said officials currently are investigating whether the report is real or a prank.

Once bags have been searched, the school will transition to secure mode.

UPDATE (2:29 p.m. Monday): Beeville ISD officials also are reporting that its other campuses are secure mode, which means that the school's doors are locked, no one can enter the building and students can "move around in their classrooms."

ORIGINAL:

Beeville ISD's Moreno Junior High has been placed on lockdown.

School officials said in a Facebook post that students and staff are safe and that there is currently no visible threat.

However, a report was made of someone having a weapon on campus.

Law enforcement currently is at the school.

The post also states that staff is unable to answer the phone because of the lockdown.

This is a developing story. KRIS 6 News will update as soon as we have new information.