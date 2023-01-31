Watch Now
Beeville warming shelter to open at 7 p.m. in preparation for freezing rain

Posted at 5:00 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 18:02:01-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In preparation for the freezing rain and cold temperatures, First United Methodist Church of Beeville is opening their gymnasium as a warming shelter at 7 p.m. tonight. The entrance to the gym is off of E. Hefferman Street.

According to a Facebook post from Beeville Office of Emergency Management, the shelter will closed on Friday Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. Anyone wanting to access the warming shelter should contact Richard Perry by calling (361) 587 - 8609.

