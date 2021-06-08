Beeville native works on music documentary for 'Goonies' star Corey Feldman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend Youtuber started his channel to shine a light on obscure films he admired growing up. Reporter Corderro McMurry shares the story of Beeville local, Adan Gonzales. Tell us about your Youtube channel called Staunch TV, what is it?

"Well when I started it, it kind of started out a little different, but I eventually kind of kept it going to get more information on a lot of these old movies that there was no info on. So, I would like go look up something and I could not find anything so I decided maybe I should be that guy, that finds it you know first, and through that I talked to a lot of big directors,” said YouTuber Adan Gonzales.

Gonzales said he loves to interview actors, writers, and directors from films in the late 70s to the late 90s. But what really helped gain some traction to his passion was his videos on Corey Feldman who stared in 90s film, “Goonies,” and “The Lost Boys.”

Gonzales said, “People always ask, why are you so obsessed with Corey Feldman? And its like its not that I am obsessed with Corey Feldman I am fascinated by the child star machine. You know what I mean, I've always had since I was a kid. And when I was a kid, him and Corey Haim were like the coolest guys.”

Gonzales also made a featured length documentary called, “Forever: The Untold Story of Rock ’n’ Roll High School Forever” which won the Pepe Serna Award in 2020 at the South Texas Underground Film Festival.

"So that was very exciting to work on, I worked on it for about 3 years. And so for the first thing to do show it at the Draft House and have it win an award you know that's that's very awesome,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales is also finishing up a second documentary that will be realized as part of a box set Feldman is working on with exclusive content for fans.

"It comes with a documentary that got put on Jake Perry my buddy and he has no idea how to make a documentary and he as like I know a guy who made a documentary (laughs), and so of course I jumped on that,” said Gonzales.

Why is this channel so special for you?

"When people say they grow up they grow up with this stuff. But I was left a lot to my own devices when I was younger,” said Gonzales. "I need an outlet you know. Like I said I do try to focus on putting out stuff that people want to see but overall when it comes down to it, again this is all a look inside my head.”

