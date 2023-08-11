Beeville ISD providing students with free school supplies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Independent School District is just days away from the start of their new school year, but the district is trying to make returning easier for parents.

Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning said that school district is trying to assist parents in saving money by buying school supplies.

“We want to do everything in our power to elevate any stress or burdens on our families,” Fanning said. “So, what we decided as a school district, thanks to our Board of Trustees approving it, is that we are supplying all of our students K-12 with all the supplies they need this year for the start of the school year.”

Fanning said that students will have a variety of school supplies on the first day of school.

“From pencils, to paper, to tissue, to composition folders, to notebook paper, to printing paper, construction paper, paint. All of those things are being provided by the district,” he said. “The only thing we are telling parents, 'If you can get your kid in the car on the first day of school with a backpack and get them here, we’ll take care of the rest.'”

Parents within the district are singing praises for this initiative. With the school supplies provided, families can better allocate their resources towards other essential needs.

Bianca Ruiz is a parent of a fourth grader in the district. She said that this initiative is a huge help.

“It is saving us a lot of money," Ruiz said. "You don’t have to buy the school supplies, that gives you more options. You can buy more clothes, different things that the kids need, different things that we may need in the classroom."

Beeville ISD said the initiative is not only about physical supplies, it's also about fostering a sense of belonging and unity.

“This initiative helps both our students, but it also helps our teachers. Our teachers don’t have to worry or wonder if this student or that student is going to have all the supplies and materials they need,” Fanning said.

Fanning said that he hopes this initiative will allow parents to save more money, so they can get their children involved in more school activities.

