Beeville ISD offering raises for district personnel

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Independent School District has announced a wide-ranging package of raises for district personnel.

The raises are part of a wide-ranging plan to reward the district's workers for their hard work, said Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning.

"Our board of trustees and I are committed to taking excellent care of our first responders who are out on the front line serving students," Fanning said. "They continuously go above and beyond what is expected of them. At Beeville ISD, we pride ourselves in offering such a robust compensation package for all employees. A top priority for our team of eight (trustees and superintendent) is to find ways to reward and celebrate those who change the lives and trajectory of students each day."

Among the raises include:

Critical needs stipend - $3,500 plus

Raises will include a $3,500 special education stipend, $4,000 for science teachers and $7,000 for math teachers. These will be awarded to all qualifying teachers every year and not the district's new hires.

Longevity stipend - $250 to $2,500

The raises will be given to BISD teachers who have been employed by the district for three-plus years, with the amount varying depending on years of service.

Master's degree stipend - $500 to $1,000

Raises will be provided to BISD employees with a content area graduate degree $1,000 or an education graduate degree $500.

Reading academy stipend - $1,500

Given to BISD teachers upon completion of the Reading Academy.

Additional incentives also provided include:

A 2% salary increase for all employees (at least $1,050 for teachers)

$5,000 sign-on bonus with a two-year commitment

Two health benefit plans 100% free to all employees

Salary adjustments for designated employee groups

Free entrance to all athletic programs

Staff lunch for $1

District officials say that staff members can potentially qualify for several of the raises, depending on their expertise and experience.

The district has also promised "one more surprise" that will be revealed at its upcoming district convocation on Tuesday.

