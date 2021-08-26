Bee County tax office lobby closes because of 'medical issues'

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Bee County tax office is closed until further notice because of excessive absences in the offices.

A release from Bee County Judge George P. Morrill III said the move has been caused by "employee absences due to medical issues." Morrill said those absences have caused the county to have insufficient staff to open the tax office lobby to the general public.

The tax office's drive-through window will remain open to the public during regular business hours. The county judge said those hours will continue until "such time as employee absences decline and the lobby can be staffed and reopened to the public."

The notice also asked potential customers to consider the nature and urgency of their business and to take into account the needs of others that will be waiting in line.

Morrill asked constituents to call his office about any questions at 361-621-1556.

