Bee County Sheriff's Deputies searching for suspect

BEEVILLE, Texas — Bee County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who remains at large.

The Sheriff's office is asking residents of the Oak Grove, FM 351 and FM 673 areas to be on the lookout for a suspect who fled after a short chase.

There is no description of the male subject but he may be wearing camouflage.

The Sheriff's Office is asking that people in the area please ensure they have locked their vehicles and residences and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

