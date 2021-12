Bee County is searching for a missing 11-year-old.

According to a post from the Bee County Office of Emergency Management, Sophia Aguilar went missing from the Windridge Subdivision off of FM 351.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long sleeve undershirt, a possible yellow polo, and a possible grey hoodie.

Information that could help law enforcement to find her should be reported to the Bee County Sheriff's Office at 361-362-3221.