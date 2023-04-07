Become a superhero for children in foster care in the upcoming 18th Annual CASA Superhero 5K

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Next weekend the community will have an opportunity to channel their inner superhero.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Coastal Bend is gearing up for its 18th Annual CASA Superhero 5K on April 15 at Heritage Park, located at 1581 North Chaparral Street.

"It's a great way for the community to come in superhero costumes to show support for children in foster care," said Dianna Booth, CASA Communications Director.

The non-profit organization advocates for children in foster care in Aransas County and Nueces County.

"The battle against child abuse can be long and hard. But, with community support, we can ensure every child's voice is heard," said Booth.

CASA was established in 1991, and its volunteers and staff have found permanent homes for thousands of foster children in crisis throughout Nueces and Aransas Counties. The annual race raises both awareness and funds for CASA of the Coastal Bend.

Registration for the 18th Annual CASA Superhero 5K Corpus Christi is still open, so there is still plenty of time to get registered.

The registration window from March 13 to April 12 will run $30. Registration from April 13 to April 14 will cost $40, and participants can expect to pay $45 on the day of the race.



Online registration closes on April 12, and participants who plan to pick up their packets on the day of the race must arrive at Heritage Park at 7 a.m.

Organizers said participants can pick up their packets at the CASA office on April 13 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 1K Race kicks off at 8 a.m. on April 15, 2023, followed by the 5K/2 mile walk. Awards will also be distributed to different age groups for completing the run.

For more information on the 18th Annual CASA Super Hero 5K, visit their Facebook pageor website. You may also call 361-884-2272 or email elsa@coastalbendcasa.org

