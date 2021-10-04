Beautiful bell music returns to First Baptist Church

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A labor of love that began six years ago finally is complete at the First Baptist Church of Corpus Christi.

The church's bell tower is back in place and has been unveiled at ceremonies on Sunday thanks to generous donations from the congregation.

Beautiful music emanated from the Glasscock Memorial Carillon Bell Tower.

"Finally, finally after years of labor of our committee. we have this tower standing here again as a landmark," said First Baptist Church Pastor Brian Hill.

The refurbished bell tower provided excitement for the congregation.

"We are so thankful of this day, thankful to hear the bells ring again and for the witnesses they share of the praise to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said Johnny Glover, the church's worship pastor.

Members praised the bell's return.

"I am so thankful for all of you to be here," said Loyd Lott. "I'm grateful for the people who have donated. It is such an honor to be able to represent the bell tower now in music and I hope you enjoy today's activities."

