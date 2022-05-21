Beach to Bay runners fuel up on Pasta

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beach to Bay marathoners flocked to local restaurants Friday night to fuel up on energy-providing carbohydrates ahead of Saturday's big race.

“We’re going to stay hydrated, get some rest tonight, try to load up on some carbs, then hopefully run a good race tomorrow,” runner, Joshua Brunemeier said.

His restaurant of choice was Olive Garden because of its variety of carb-packed pasta dishes.

That restaurant's manager says a larger than normal crowd on the night before Beach to Bay is a yearly thing.

"It’s something that we kind of got ready for," Olive Garden Manager, Kameron Handy said. "And we’ll make sure we have a full kitchen and our full servers and everything that they’ll be ready for it."

Instead of a national chain, some marathoners dined at Corpus Christi's own Frank's Spaghetti House where they too, see an increase in business ahead of the race every year.

Other runners opted for some home cooking.

“I have some friends cooking us pasta tonight," race participant Chris McCoy said. "So I’m excited about that."

But there are other marathoners who are passing on pasta and gearing up for race day with food more authentic to South Texas.

“Of course some good Mexican food,” Tricia Cantwell said. “No pasta — just Mom’s enchiladas.”