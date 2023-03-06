Beach to Bay marathon to begin soon

Get ready to lace up your shoes! Plans for the 26 miles long 2023 Beach to Bay Marathon were announced today.

It began in 1976 and is now one of the largest relay marathons in the country.

Beach to Bay attracts thousands of runners from around the world.

Held on the third Saturday of May, this event will begin May 20.

"We get a lot of traffic, especially on the island so we do ask people to leave early from their house," Captain Timothy Frazier said. "We really ask for a lot of patience because, again there's going to be a lot of road closures."

The Beach to Bay route is more than 26 miles long. It begins on the island and ends just past Magee Beach on Shoreline Boulevard.

