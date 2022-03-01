Beach to Bay Marathon returns.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a two-year hiatus, the 45th annual Beach to Bay Marathon is set for May 21 this year.

Corpus Christi city officials and race organizers announced the details during a news conference Tuesday morning.

The 2020 and 2021 relay races were canceled due to the pandemic.

The six-leg marathon has been happening since 1976, and stretches over 26 miles.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said her office has committed seven teams to participate in Beach to Bay, and she is looking forward to taking part in the event again.

"It is such a wonderful event. I'm so excited about it," Guajardo said. "So I want to encourage everyone to please, take part in it, spread the word, and register."

To be guaranteed a finisher's medal, the early bird deadline to register your team is April 1.