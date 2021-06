CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A beach rescue took place on Padre Island Wednesday afternoon.

CCFD's Batallion Chief Michael Gilley told KRIS 6 that a medic unit and engine company went to the southside of the jetties at beach marker 214 near Gulfstream Condominiums around 3:30 p.m.

When they got there, they picked up a man that was pulled out of the water and they transported him to Bay Area Medical Center.

There is currently no update on the man’s condition.