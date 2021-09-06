Beach goers cautiously have fun in the sun this Labor Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pandemic didn't keep people from spending some time at the beach this Labor Day.

We spoke to some beach goers and asked them if they were worried about the coronavirus. Some said it wasn't a concern at all.

"We're really proactive with hand washing, keeping our vitamins, healthy diet, trying to eat organic, not afraid at all," said Vanessa Soriano, La Vernia resident.

One woman did tell us that it was in the back of her mind the entire time she was at the beach.

"There is a lot of people here and COVID is getting a lot worse so it does worry me sometimes," said Anastasia Doherty, San Anonio resident.

There was one thing everyone we spoke with agreed on though, the surf conditions were beautiful. The water was perfect.