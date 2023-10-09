TxDOT launches "Be Safe Drive Smart" campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fall and winter months bring shorter days and less daylight, making it harder for drivers to see and safely avoid pedestrians.

The Texas Departmetn of Ttransportation reported the highest number of pedestrian accidents in October of last year, which is why they have decided to begin their “Be Safe Drive Smart” campaign on October 2023.

According to TxDOT, pedestrian crashes account for 19% of all traffic fatalities, and these have increased by nearly 30% reflecting nationwide trends.

“You never think something like this is going to happen to you when you're with your child in a safe school zone, but it does… every day,” resident Maria Espinoza said.

Espinoza’s son Misael Rico, was the victim of a pedestrian accident when he was 6-years-old.

Rico and Espinoza were walking on their normal route to school when a distracted driver crashed into them and dragged Rico under the car.

He suffered multiple brain injuries, broken bones, a damaged pituitary gland, and lost hearing in one ear.

“It was scary, I thought you knew he was gone. Thank you to God that he is alive, we do not want this to happen to any other family. We want to save lives and create responsibility,” Espinoza said.

Cases like Misaels are the reason the TxDOT has decided to launch the “Be Safe Drive Smart” campaign this October, to remind Texans that pedestrians are our most vulnerable road users.

“TxDOT is reminding drivers to always stop for pedestrians in crosswalks, advising people walking to obey traffic signals, cross the street at crosswalks and intersections only, and encouraging both drivers and pedestrians to yield the right of way, be alert and be aware of their surroundings,” TXDOT representative Ruby Martinez said..

The TxDOT campaign will include radio alerts, billboards and street signs reminding drivers to share the road and pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings and follow all traffic and crosswalk signals.

