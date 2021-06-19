BBB holds shredding event to help residents protect private information

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Better Business Bureau held a shredding event on Saturday for those looking to get rid of personal documents safely.

The event took place at Whatburger Field and will help people get rid of these documents that a scammer or thief could get their hands on. Lonestar Shredding and Goodwill Industries helped organize the event.

"It's really important that people take care of their documents safely, this is the last thing that scammers can take advantage of," said Katie Galan, regional director BBB.

Galan says the event was a complete success and several people took advantage of the free event.