Bayfront Park fountain temporary closed for maintenance

Michael Salazar
Posted at 12:32 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 14:21:27-04

AS WELL AS THE FOUNTAIN, the park — The Bayfront Park Fountain is temporarily closed, according to city of Corpus Christi officials.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department officials stated in a release Thursday that scheduled maintenance and new-equipment installations are prompting the closure.

The park, which is located at 1590 N. Shoreline Blvd Located in the SEA District along Corpus Christi Bay, has a splash pad, a hike & bike trail. It last underwent repairs in 2021. It opened in 2010.

The fountain is expected to re-open April 8.

