Bay Jammin' Concert & Cinema Series returns

CORPUS CHRITI, Tx — The 2022 Bay Jammin’ Cinema Series returns to the Cole Park Amphitheater Friday, June 3.

The City of Corpus Christi sais the family movie night is free to attend. It's located at 1526 Ocean Dr. The movies shown will be family-friendly and closed-captioned. If you plan to attend, the city said you'll need to bring you own picnic blankets, folding chairs, and snacks.

The schedule includes the following movies:



June 12 - The Mitchells vs the Machines

June 3 - Luca

June 10 - Soul

June 17 - Paw Patrol: The Movie

June 24 - Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

July 1 - Clifford the Big Red Dog

July 8 - Encanto

July 15 - Frozen II

July 22 - The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

July 29 - Sing 2

August 5 - Raya and the Last Dragon

A series of concerts will also take place as part of the event. The schedule includes the following:

