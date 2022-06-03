Bay Jammin' Concert & Cinema Series returns

CORPUS CHRITI, Tx — The 2022 Bay Jammin’ Cinema Series returns to the Cole Park Amphitheater Friday, June 3.
The City of Corpus Christi sais the family movie night is free to attend. It's located at 1526 Ocean Dr. The movies shown will be family-friendly and closed-captioned. If you plan to attend, the city said you'll need to bring you own picnic blankets, folding chairs, and snacks.
The schedule includes the following movies:
- June 12 - The Mitchells vs the Machines
- June 3 - Luca
- June 10 - Soul
- June 17 - Paw Patrol: The Movie
- June 24 - Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
- July 1 - Clifford the Big Red Dog
- July 8 - Encanto
- July 15 - Frozen II
- July 22 - The Boss Baby 2: Family Business
- July 29 - Sing 2
- August 5 - Raya and the Last Dragon
A series of concerts will also take place as part of the event. The schedule includes the following:
- June 2 - Cruise Control
- June 9 - Shayna Sands Trio and Independent Thieves
- June 16 - Yosh & Yimmy and The East & The Crow
- June 23 - Flying Tree and Triptonite
- June 30 - Voodoo Logic and DREAMS
- July 7 - Javier Solis y Los Unikos, Mariachi Fenix and Los Arias
- July 14 - Willie Mellon and The Dial-Ups Pablo
- July 21 - Any Colour You Like
- July 28 - Mike Guerra and Another Level
- August 4 - Chainlinks Joe Martinez and Splendiferous
- August 11 - Rich Lockhart Band, Chanklas and Dreaming in Color