Baseball program hits home run with kids

CORPUS CHRISTI — The National Little League of Corpus Christi has a division called the 'Challenger Division', which aims at helping kids with special needs have a great time playing on the diamond.

Deane Gibson, the Challenger Division coordinator, said that this is a great way for the kids to interact among themselves.

"I love to see the smiles on their faces and the bonds they make, we had one game at the end, where the buddy and the Challenger player switched hats, said Gibson.

Kids between the ages of 4 and 18, or 22 are allowed to register for the division if they are still enrolled in school.

They have 30 players and 3 teams of 10, the kids have buddies from the softball and baseball divisions.

Jennifer Washington is an occupational therapist and a volunteer coach who said she loves doing this.

"They get to see other kids just like themselves out here trying to be part of the team and the buddies here at nationals are just amazing." She said.

For parents like Marissa Ackerman it is a great thing for her son.

"It's good for him to also learn as well and I think it is very inclusive and very diverse and that's what I like about him being on the league," Ackerman said.

