Barbecue set Saturday to benefit Officer Manuel Dominguez

Plates will be held all day at The Farm
A fundraiser for Corpus Christi Senior Police Officer Manuel Dominguez will be happening tomorrow.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Aug 27, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fundraiser for Corpus Christi Senior Police Officer Manuel Dominguez will be happening tomorrow.

Dominguez is the officer who was shot while responding to a call at a southside apartment complex.

Dominguez, who lost an eye in the shooting, remains in the hospital.

To help with his expenses, a barbecue fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Farm at 4301 S. Alameda St.

Barbecue plates will be sold throughout the day to benefit Dominguez and his family.

