Banquete Independent School District purchases a biodefense air filtration system

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Banquete Independent School District has placed a biodefense air filtration system throughout their campuses as an extra layer of defense against COVID-19.

An Integrated Viral Protection air filtration system that is helping businesses and schools reopen safely by installing the IVP biodefense indoor air system.

The indoor air system works by forcing air through a heated filter that captures and kills contaminants including airborne pathogens without significantly changing the air temperature. The school district purchased 27 of them as an extra layer of protection for their students and staff throughout the campuses.

“We felt like we needed to get into the game to protect everybody that was here with something inregards to the air quality that they were going to be breathing and that is the reason we went this direction,” said Max Thompson Banquete ISD Superintendent

With the COVID relief funds and approval from the board, the school spent $35,000 for the 27 units.

