Back to Stranger Things event at La Retama Library features Air Guitar Contest and 80s costume contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Take a trip to the "upside-down" with La Retama Library's Back to Stranger Things event coming up this Saturday.

Spend a night in the small town of Hawkins during La Retama's Stranger Things event on Saturday, July 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

DJ EZ will play all of the music hits from the 80s, so come dressed as your favorite Stranger Things character or in your 80s best.

This free event invites fans of the popular Netflix show, ages 13 and up, to join in on the fun.

Back to Stranger Things will feature a costume contest, crafts, games, trivia, and much more.

There will also be an Air Guitar Contest beginning at 6 p.m.

"Thanks to an anonymous donor, the prize for the Eddie Munson Memorial Air Guitar Contest is...an electric guitar," said organizers.

All participants of the Air Guitar Contest must be 16 years of age or older to enter the contest.

According to organizers, participants must register for the contest at the sign-in table no later than 8 p.m.

"The song everyone must use for the contest is Metallica's Master of Puppets," said organizers.

The Air Guitar Contest will begin at 8:30 p.m, and the winner must be present to receive the grand prize.

For more information, contact the La Retama Library at 361-826-7000 or email them at library@cctexas.com.