Back to School start dates for students in the Coastal Bend

Posted at 5:01 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 18:01:48-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is a list for all the start dates for students returning back to school in the Coastal Bend.

Corpus Christi ISD 8/10/2021

Flour Bluff ISD 08/10/2021

Orange Grove ISD 8/9/2021

Aransas Pass ISD 8/16/2021

Alice ISD 8/16/2021

Bishop CISD 8/23/2021

Ingleside ISD 8/17/2021

Robstown ISD 8/11/2021

West Oso ISD 8/25/2021

Beeville ISD 8/18/2021

Gregory Portland ISD 8/12/2021

Port Aransas ISD 8/17/2021

Calallen ISD 8/12/2021

Sinton ISD 8/11/2021

Taft ISD 8/12/2021

Tuloso-Midway ISD Currently underway

