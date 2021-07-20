Back to School start dates for students in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is a list for all the start dates for students returning back to school in the Coastal Bend.
Corpus Christi ISD 8/10/2021
Flour Bluff ISD 08/10/2021
Orange Grove ISD 8/9/2021
Aransas Pass ISD 8/16/2021
Alice ISD 8/16/2021
Bishop CISD 8/23/2021
Ingleside ISD 8/17/2021
Robstown ISD 8/11/2021
West Oso ISD 8/25/2021
Beeville ISD 8/18/2021
Gregory Portland ISD 8/12/2021
Port Aransas ISD 8/17/2021
Calallen ISD 8/12/2021
Sinton ISD 8/11/2021
Taft ISD 8/12/2021
Tuloso-Midway ISD Currently underway