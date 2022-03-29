Baby formula shortages affecting local families

A baby formula recall and shortages in the supply chain are affecting families nationwide.

"It gives you a lot of anxiety, you know, just as working parents already, we're already doing so much," said Marissa Ackerman.

The nationwide shortage is exacerbated by a recall, along with supply chain issues, and it's making it harder for parents like Marissa to find formula.

"It's kind of difficult, we're actually subscribing on Amazon now but even with Amazon they keep pushing or date back then we have to go out looking again," she said.

From giant retailers to smaller stores, finding baby formula has been a challenge.

"As of right now, we don't have any of the certain formulas mom's are looking for," said Denise Johnson, store manager for Siempre Grocery.

Driscoll Children's Hospital is also feeling the struggle.

"We see close to 200 to 300 people with babies a week and quickly we found out that they were having trouble finding formulas that they needed," said Kathryn Almaraz, Driscoll WIC director and registered dietitian.

So what can parents do if they are facing this problem?

"If it's a new infant I recommend they call their doctor, like a brand new baby a one to three month old, call their pediatrician, let them know what's going on and they can give you a recommendation," said Almaraz.

But the one thing you should never do is try to make your own formula at home.

"We also do not recommend that you dilute the formula to make it last a little longer or supplement with pedialyte, juice, canned milk or anything like that, those things are not safe for infants," she said.

