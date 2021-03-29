Menu

Authorities investigating homicide in Robstown

Police say a man has been arrested
Alexis Montalbo
Police currently are at a residence in Robstown
Posted at 10:59 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 04:51:06-04

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Authorities say one man is dead, and another arrested, following a shooting in Robstown. Police say it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 28, 2021 when officers received a call about shots being fired on West Avenue G.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 52-year-old man injured by a gunshot wound to the chest and a 28-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers say a 38-year old man was arrested in connection with the murder and aggravated assault. Another 26-year-old man was arrested on unrelated warrants.

Police have not released the names of the people involved.

*This is a developing story will be updated as more information is made available

