Authorities investigating homicide in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Authorities say one man is dead, and another arrested, following a shooting in Robstown. Police say it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 28, 2021 when officers received a call about shots being fired on West Avenue G.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 52-year-old man injured by a gunshot wound to the chest and a 28-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers say a 38-year old man was arrested in connection with the murder and aggravated assault. Another 26-year-old man was arrested on unrelated warrants.

Police have not released the names of the people involved.

*This is a developing story will be updated as more information is made available