Attorney asking DA to preserve evidence in Villarreal's case.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A letter to preserve evidence, the latest move by Dr. Juan Villarreal attorneys.

In it, Lisa Greenberg requested the Nueces County District Attorney's Office preserve all communications about missing pieces of evidence, following their latest motion filed in 148th District Court.

"Any communications between any district attorneys, any witnesses, anything about that evidence, we’re asking them to preserve that. I don’t want anybody to destroy that," Greenberg said.

That includes all employee reports, internal incident reports and statements, emails and text messages.

The prosecutors office is being asked to secure their evidence, as well.

This comes after learning that there was missing evidence in the case during a pre-trial hearing a few weeks ago, Greenberg said.

“We were told two boxes of evidence were missing from the district attorney’s office," Greenberg said.

A motion was filed for the state to find out what that missing evidence is.

KRIS 6 News reached out to DA Mark Gonzalez, but he was not available for comment.

A former patient of Villarreal who spoke with KRIS 6 News on condition of anonymity, said she was touched inappropriately by Villarreal during a doctors visit in 2008.

“During a pelvic exam, and I remember the detective asking me if that was normal and I said no," she said.

She tells us her life hasn’t been the same, struggling with PTSD, and only wants justice for herself and the other alleged victims.