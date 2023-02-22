Ash Wednesday services in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is Ash Wednesday, and the Diocese of Corpus Christi will host several masses.

Here's a list of services being offered today for Ash Wednesday:

Ashes To Go & Coffee: 7-8:30 a.m. at the CCFUMC Parking Lot located at Furman St. and Shoreline Blvd.

Ash Wednesday Noon Service: 12:10 p.m., Chapel

Ashes & Blessings at Grow Local Farmers Market: 5-8 p.m. at the Art Center of Corpus Christi



Shrove Pancake Supper: 5:15-6:15 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall

Ash Wednesday Service: 6:15 p.m., Sanctuary

St. Bartholomew's Ashes to Go: 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. today in the Sunrise Mall Parking Lot

Services are also being held at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, located at 505 North Upper Broadway. The first mass is at 6:45 a.m., followed by 12:05 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

You may have noticed our video at the Cathedral is from a distance. That's because the Diocese of Corpus Christi has prohibited KRIS 6 News from being present on any of its property. KRIS 6 is committed to covering the news that's important to all of our viewers, and we will continue to cover diocese events, even if it's from across the street.