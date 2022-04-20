Art Museum of South Texas to get $850,000 of improvements

The Art Museum of South Texas will receive $850,000 worth of improvement.

The Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to use revenue from a Type A sales tax in order to fund the fixes, which include new storefronts, windows and skylights.

The restaurant space, formerly Hester's, features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the USS Lexington, the Texas State Aquarium and the Harbor Bridge. Those windows will be updated, along with the doors and facade.

The glass on the doors of the main entrance and cafe, among others, also will be upgraded, as well as seven of the museum's 10 skylights.

The city of Corpus Christi states that the upgrades are being performed in order to make the building, which was built in 1972, more energy efficient. The upgrades also aim to fix moisture issues the waterfront museum faces, such as damage received when Hurricane Hanna threatened the area in 2020.

They will also improve emergency access and ADA accessibility.

The project is scheduled to begin next month, and is due to be finished by December.