Arrest made in overnight shooting on the city’s south side

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — One man is behind bars following the city's latest homicide.

According to Corpus Christi police, on Jan. 19 around 11:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Airline Road in reference to a shooting.

“An update stated there was a male victim in the back of the business that had been shot,” stated Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

Police officers located a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his chest, and quickly began to provide medical aid. EMS arrived on the scene shortly after and transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Officers on scene were told by witnesses the suspect immediately fled the scene in his vehicle after the shooting. A description was broadcast to assisting officers, “ stated Officer Contreras.

Other police officers spotted the suspect's vehicle traveling south on Cimarron Boulevard and officers attempted to pull him over in the vehicle, but he refused to stop.

CCPD officers continued to follow the suspect's vehicle until it came to a stop at a residence on the 6700 block of Samba Drive.

Police were able to detain the gunman without further incident.

Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Division continued to investigate the scene and witnesses were interviewed. The suspect was interviewed by investigators as well.

“During this time, the male victim had succumbed to his injuries," added Officer Contreras.

Investigators learned that the individuals involved knew each other and an argument started while they were standing outside of an establishment.

Officials say a fight broke out and one male began to strike the other male and that is when the suspect pulled out a firearm and opened fire on the 34-year-old victim.

45-year-old Troy Virginio was arrested for Murder and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and remains in the Nueces County jail.

