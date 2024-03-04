Arrest made in connection to fatal crash that ended in parking lot of local business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — 31-year-old Garner Burford has been arrested in connection to the fatal accident on the access road of South Padre Island Drive near Kostoryz Road.

Corpus Christi Police say someone spotted a vehicle Saturday afternoon with front-end damage and called investigators. Officers confirmed that the car belonged to Burford. He was driving just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when he allegedly struck another car from behind while driving eastbound on State Highway 358.

The crash's impact forced the other vehicle off the highway and into a concrete pillar in front of the Oh My Goodness Craft Store. Investigators say the 27-year-old woman driving that car died on impact.

"Officers arrived and located a passenger car that had struck a pillar of a building. They located a 27-year-old deceased female driver and a 23-year-old male passenger with injuries in the vehicle. CCFD had to extricate the male passenger and then transported him to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," said Senior CCPD Officer Jennifer Collier.

Traffic Investigators obtained a warrant for 31-year-old Garner Burford for Accident Involving Injury or Death, bond $75,000. Burford was taken into custody, medically cleared at a local hospital, and transported to the City Detention Center for booking.