Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrest made in connection to fatal crash that ended in parking lot of local business

Traffic Investigators obtained a warrant for 31-year-old Garner Burford for Accident Involving Injury or Death, bond $75,000.
Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 11:56:50-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — 31-year-old Garner Burford has been arrested in connection to the fatal accident on the access road of South Padre Island Drive near Kostoryz Road.

Corpus Christi Police say someone spotted a vehicle Saturday afternoon with front-end damage and called investigators. Officers confirmed that the car belonged to Burford. He was driving just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when he allegedly struck another car from behind while driving eastbound on State Highway 358.

The crash's impact forced the other vehicle off the highway and into a concrete pillar in front of the Oh My Goodness Craft Store. Investigators say the 27-year-old woman driving that car died on impact.

"Officers arrived and located a passenger car that had struck a pillar of a building. They located a 27-year-old deceased female driver and a 23-year-old male passenger with injuries in the vehicle. CCFD had to extricate the male passenger and then transported him to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," said Senior CCPD Officer Jennifer Collier.

Traffic Investigators obtained a warrant for 31-year-old Garner Burford for Accident Involving Injury or Death, bond $75,000. Burford was taken into custody, medically cleared at a local hospital, and transported to the City Detention Center for booking.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Primary Elections 2024