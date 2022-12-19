Army flag flying over the USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a new addition to the USS Lexington, at least for the next 24 hours.

On Monday, rather than the U.S. Navy flag flying in the wind, the U.S. Army flag was raised instead.

This is because this year, during the annual Army vs. Navy football game, those in charge of the USS Lexington made a bet with the Corpus Christi Army Depot. The winner would get to fly their flag at the others facility.

This year, the Black Knights came away with a victory over the Midshipmen 20 -17. The U.S. Army flag will fly over the USS Lexington for the next 24 hours.

"This is the first time in history I believe that we raised an Army flag at the USS Lexington Museum," Steve Banta, the executive director of the USS Lexington Museum said, "But it's all for fun."

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.