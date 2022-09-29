Area church holds mobile food drive

Watch Now
Posted at 12:21 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 13:25:04-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cars lined up outside Saint Helena Of The True Cross Of Jesus Parish on Wednesday afternoon.

They were there to take part in the church's first-ever mobile food drive.

All the food handed out was donated by parishioners. The church plans on doing these mobile food drives on the last Wednesday of every month.

The Church is also accepting food donations to help with these food drives.

Saint Helena Of The True Cross Of Jesus is located at 7634 Wooldridge Road.

