Aransas Pass Public Works announces road closures due to a sewer cave-in

ARANSAS PASS, TX — The Aransas Pass Public Works has announced a road closure due to a sewer cave-in in the Aransas Pass area.

A section in the 1500 block of W Matlock between N 13th St and Celia will be closed as work crews begin repairs.

"There is no estimated time of completion at this time. We will update you when have more information," stated Aransas Pass Police Department on their Facebook page.

Officials said residents near the area should use Celia (through the housing) to get to their residence on W Matlock.

If you have any questions, contact Aransas Pass Public Works at (361) 758-3111.

