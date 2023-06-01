Aransas Pass Police seeking suspects in string of copper line thefts

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass Police Department officers are currently working on four different cases of fiber and copper line theft and damages belonging to Frontier.

The incidents happened at the following locations and dates:



2300010779 occurred on 5/23/23 on South Lamont

2300010895 occurred on 5/25/23 on North Commercial

2300011064 occurred on 5/29/23 on South 13th

2300011199 occurred on 5/31/23 on S. Commercial

Officers say approximately 900 feet of fiber optic line was cut and damaged, and approximately 616.7 feet of copper strand was stolen. Collectively the crime is estimated to cost the company around $60,000 to $70,000 for replacement and repairs.

Aransas Pass Police believe the thieves are climbing the poles to cut the wires down during the middle of the night. The person or persons may be driving a 2006-2013 white GMC Sierra.

If you or someone you know has any information about the thefts, call the Aransas Pass Police Department at (361) 758-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online p3tips.com/437 A tip that leads to an arrest may be rewarded.