Aransas Pass police looking for gas station skimmer

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police are looking for a man wanted for skimming credit card information at gas stations in the area.

They say he used a skimmer to steal credit and debit card information. And one victim's stolen credit card information has been used at a number of area gas stations.

If you have any information about the man and his whereabouts, please call the tri-county Crimestoppers.

Information that leads to an arrest could earn you a cash reward.

Call these numbers for more information.

Hotline: (800) 245-TIPS/8477 or (361)758-8477