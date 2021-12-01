Watch
Aransas Pass police looking for 2 suspects in attempted abduction

FILE PHOTO
Aransas Pass Police Department
Posted at 12:42 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 13:45:37-05

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police are searching for suspects in an attempted abduction and assault.

The incident happened Monday night on the 300 and 400 block of West Greenwood Ave.

The victim says she was approached by a black four-door car with dark tinted windows. The occupants offered her a ride.

When she refused they followed her and tried to force her into the car.

She managed to escape and call police.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Aransas Pass Police Detective Frank Kent at (361) 758-5224.

