Aransas Pass Police investigating reports of a code enforcement imposter

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is investigating reports of someone posing as a code enforcement officer.

A homeowner called police after he spotted a suspicious man in a white dodge truck near his property on Jacoby Road.

When the owner approached the man, the suspect claimed to be a code enforcement officer and was going to issue fines for violations.

The man was not wearing a uniform and the truck was unmarked.

The suspect left after the homeowner asked for city ID.

Police say code enforcement officers wear city uniforms with city badges and drive city-marked vehicles.

if you see any suspicious in your neighborhood report it immediately to law enforcement.

You can contact the Aransas Pass Police Department at 361-758-5224 or 911 for an emergency.