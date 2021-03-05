Aransas Pass Police investigating reports of a code enforcement imposter

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is investigating reports of someone posing as a code enforcement officer.
A homeowner called police after he spotted a suspicious man in a white dodge truck near his property on Jacoby Road.
When the owner approached the man, the suspect claimed to be a code enforcement officer and was going to issue fines for violations.
The man was not wearing a uniform and the truck was unmarked.
The suspect left after the homeowner asked for city ID.
Police say code enforcement officers wear city uniforms with city badges and drive city-marked vehicles.
if you see any suspicious in your neighborhood report it immediately to law enforcement.
You can contact the Aransas Pass Police Department at 361-758-5224 or 911 for an emergency.