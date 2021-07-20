Watch
Aransas Pass police arrest man in connection with murder

Courtesy photo: Aransas Pass Police Department.
Aransas Pass police have arrested Kenney Jones and charged him with first-degree felony murder.
Kenney Jones
Posted at 2:58 PM, Jul 20, 2021
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A 47-year-old man has been arrested by Aransas Pass police and charged with a murder that was discovered earlier today.

Kenney Jones was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree felony murder in connection with the death of 54-year-old Randy Besson.

Based on evidence gathered from the investigation, police said Jones and Besson were arguing with each other at a residence on Gile.

During the argument, a gun was produced and Jones allegedly shot and killed Besson. Jones has been cooperative with officers during this investigation.

Police said that Besson's body was found just after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West Gile Avenue.

Besson died apparently of apparent trauma to his body, police said. They said the crime scene appeared to be consistent with a homicide.

