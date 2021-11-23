Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aransas Pass PD: No, there is no Detective Joseph Gomez

items.[0].image.alt
FILE PHOTO
Aransas Pass Police Department
Posted at 1:45 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 14:45:46-05

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police want residents to know that if they get a call from a Detective Joseph Gomez claiming to be from the Aransas Pass Police Department, it's a scam.

On Tuesday morning, Aransas Pass PD posted on their Facebook page that they had received at least one report of a person claiming to be Detective Joseph Gomez from APPD, but there is nobody with that name on their team.

The fake detective told the resident they were being investigated for communicating with an underage female. Afterward, the resident called Aransas Pass police to prevent others from falling victim.

The police department says they found a similar situation in another town involving a likely fake Det. Joseph Gomez.

They said you can check their staff listing on their website, but to be cautious because scammers also have access. You can also always call the police department to confirm the phone call by calling APPD at 361-758-5224.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here