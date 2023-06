The Aransas Pass Fire Department is investigating a mobile home fire.

Officials said around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, an abandoned mobile home and two vehicles caught fire at FM 27-25 near County Road 2192.

Firefighters didn't take long to put the flames out, however no word on the cause of the blaze just yet.

There were no injuries reported, and investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire Sunday afternoon.