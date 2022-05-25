Watch
Aransas Pass elementary students become published authors

Characters are coming to life for a first-grade class at Faulk Elementary in Aransas Pass.

These young, published authors have worked on a 20-page book titled “How Do Aliens Persevere?”

All this is in an effort to spark joy in these first-grade students, and serve as a reminder to always persevere.

“The goal was to make them excited about their book and to give them something they could have forever,” said first-grade teacher Amanda Hawes. The students took their creations home.

“I have four books published, and we get to take everything home today,” said first-grader Teagan Lopez. “We get to take everything home that we made in writing. I’m so happy this happened to me and my life”.

