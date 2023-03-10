Aransas Pass celebrates reconstruction of cross on top of Memorial Tower

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — There was cause for celebration by the city of Aransas Pass on Friday, after the completion of reconstruction to the cross on Memorial Tower at Conn Brown Harbor.

"This event is very historic, because of the historic hurricane that occurred, and now we have the virtual end of the recover period," Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards said.

The original cross was built in 1970, but it was destroyed in 2017 by Hurricane Harvey.

“On the day of the hurricane, Aug. 25, 2017, the cross came down, and it has taken all this period of time to replace it," Edwards said. "It is a brand new cross, and it serves the purpose of being an important part of the community actually."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Texas Division of Emergency Management helped fund the project.

DMR Services of Ingleside was in charge of the reconstruction of this cross.

The new cross is now wind resistant and is located at the top of the tower. Locals and other public officials were present at the event.

