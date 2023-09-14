Aransas Pass 2024 budget approved

ARANSAS PASS, TX — In a significant effort to strengthen emergency medical services (EMS) in Aransas Pass, the Tri-County EMS agency based in Ingleside achieved a major accomplishment by getting approval to place a fully operational ambulance in the Harbor City. This strategic move is aimed to reduce the time it takes for help to arrive when people call 9-1-1.

City Manager Gary Edwards proudly announced this achievement after the city approved its budget for the fiscal year 2024 on Monday. The approved plan included giving an extra $125,000 from the city's funds to Tri-County EMS on top of the $177,000 that taxpayers already provided. This brought the total budget for this project to $302,000.

Among the various ideas Gary Edwards suggested for the upcoming year's budget, this particular idea was the most successful. Edwards stressed how important this was by saying, "This lets us get another ambulance." He also pointed out that Tri-County EMS had already obtained the ambulance needed for this purpose. The main goal of this project was to make sure help arrives faster in Aransas Pass.

With the budget approved, Gary Edwards repeated why this was a good idea. He also emphasized that Tri-County EMS was ready to set up a local station. Everyone expected this EMS project to move ahead quickly and smoothly.

The decision to have an EMS provider in Aransas Pass was praised as a practical and necessary step forward. Edwards reminded everyone, "Many retirees and winter visitors live in this community, so providing medical services, especially emergency medical services, is very important to them."

This project marked a big improvement in emergency medical services and helped keep the people of Aransas Pass safe and healthy. Tri-County EMS has seen more medical emergencies in Aransas Pass in recent years, making this addition to the community very important.

