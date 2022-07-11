Aransas County officials extend burn ban

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas County Commissioners Court extended the area's burn ban on Monday, which is now set to expire on Aug. 11.

The burn ban has been in effect since June 13.

"Many areas of the state are currently experiencing heightened fire danger due to weather conditions and the amount of dead vegetation from last year's freeze that acts as fuel for fires," county officials said in a release.

All outdoor burning is prohibited with the exception of burning for cooking, which must be clear of vegetation, combustible material and debris by at least 10 feet.

Other exceptions include welding and hot work — with some exceptions — and activities authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

You can see the order released by the county below:

Those found in violation of the burn ban can be charged with a Class C misdemeanor.

