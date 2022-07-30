Child molester sentenced to life in prison

According to a release posted on Aransas County Attorney’s Office Facebook page, Roberto Perez Hernandez Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The release states that a conversation that the victim had in Aug. of 2020 with a friend led the matters to the attention of law enforcement.

During the Children’s Advocacy Center interview, the victim disclosed that Hernandez sexually abused her over the course of several years, the release stated.

In 1999 Hernandez was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the attempted capital murder of which he served 13 years.