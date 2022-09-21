Aransas County man sentenced to 40 years in prison for child sex abuse charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he plead guilty to multiple counts related to child sex abuse, according to a release from the Aransas County Attorney's Office.

The release states on Monday Sept. 14, 59-year-old Ralph Hubbard was given his sentence as part of a plea agreement with the county.

Hubbard was charged 40 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child, the release states.

He will serve 10 years each for two counts of indecency with a child by exposure, 10 years for sexual performance by a child and 10 years for possession of child pornography.

The release states all of the charges were against the same victim.

As part of the plea agreement, Hubbard will not be allowed to speak to the victim again, the release states.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.