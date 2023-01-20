Aransas County man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother to death

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man in Aransas County has been charged with murder, following the alleged stabbing death of his mother, according to a release from the Aransas County Sheriff's Office.

Paul Vaughn was booked into the Aransas County detention center on Jan. 17, and was formally charged with murder on Jan. 19.

Officials said they responded to a call for an unconscious woman in a roadway near the intersection of San Antonio Street and Corpus Christi Street on Jan 16.

EMS was sent to the location and treated Paul's mother, Kari Vaughn, before she was transported to a local emergency room.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials said an investigation and collection of evidence led to Paul Vaughn's arrest. He remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

ACSO officials are asking residents with any other information to contact the sheriff's office at (361) 790-0107

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.