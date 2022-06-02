APPD's Marine Team assists Live Oak County Deputies retrieve stolen truck from Nueces River

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) requested Aransas Pass Police Department's Marine Team to assist Live Oak County deputies with a submerged vehicle in the Nueces River on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the truck was reported stolen and ended up getting in a high-speed chase with the George West PD and the Live Oak County Sheriff's Department when it went into the water.

"The vehicle drove off an embankment during the chase and sank into the Nueces River. Pursuing officers were unsure if the driver remained inside the vehicle," said officials in a release.

"Of the agencies requested, APPD was the only one able to respond immediately," added officials.

APPD's divers responded to the area and helped locate the truck in the murky waters approximately 12 feet below.

Divers discovered the driver was able to get out of the truck, and no other passengers were inside. The divers also assisted a wrecker service connect to the truck and pull it out of the water.

APPD did not specify which charges the driver of the truck will be facing.